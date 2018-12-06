Got a rat problem? You can try traps, poisons … or rat-hunting dogs. This organic concept is the reason rat terriers exist today. Back to His Roots, Back in History … Read More
One morning when my husband and I went out to feed and milk our Nubian goats, we were horrified to discover the bucks paying an unscheduled visit to the does. … Read More
The May/June 2019 issue of Goat Journal is now available! Subscribe for valuable stories on banding goats, rotational grazing, weaning goats, and more! Read More
Are goats smart? And why is it important for goat owners to understand how goats think? Read More
It's back by popular demand! Enter our 2019 Coolest Coops contest and you could have your creative coop featured in Backyard Poultry and win prizes, like an EcoGlow brooder from Brinsea. Read More
By Susie Kearley – When Helen Redfern moved from the city to the countryside, she started keeping ducks, then chickens. The ducks insisted on sleeping outdoors rather than in a … Read More
Cartoons and movies give us an (incorrect) idea of what swarming bees look like. So when the time to ask questions came up in my first beekeeping class, I asked, … Read More