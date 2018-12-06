Featured Stories

Rat-Hunting Dogs: A Historically Organic Option
Rat-Hunting Dogs: A Historically Organic Option
May 10, 2019 . · Homesteading

Got a rat problem? You can try traps, poisons … or rat-hunting dogs. This organic concept is the reason rat terriers exist today. Back to His Roots, Back in History … Read More

Remote Simplifies DIY Electric Fence Maintenance
Remote Simplifies DIY Electric Fence Maintenance
May 8, 2019 . · Fences, Sheds & Barns

One morning when my husband and I went out to feed and milk our Nubian goats, we were horrified to discover the bucks paying an unscheduled visit to the does. … Read More

Goat Journal May/June 2019
Goat Journal May/June 2019
April 24, 2019 . · Magazine Previews

The May/June 2019 issue of Goat Journal is now available! Subscribe for valuable stories on banding goats, rotational grazing, weaning goats, and more! Read More

Are Goats Smart? Reading Goats’ Minds
Are Goats Smart? Reading Goats’ Minds
May 10, 2019 . · Ownership

Are goats smart? And why is it important for goat owners to understand how goats think? Read More

Promoted
Our Coolest Coops Photo Contest is Back!
Our Coolest Coops Photo Contest is Back!
April 29, 2019 . · Coops,Giveaways

It's back by popular demand! Enter our 2019 Coolest Coops contest and you could have your creative coop featured in Backyard Poultry and win prizes, like an EcoGlow brooder from Brinsea. Read More

Will a Broody Hen Adopt Ducklings?
Will a Broody Hen Adopt Ducklings?
May 9, 2019 . · Poultry 101

By Susie Kearley – When Helen Redfern moved from the city to the countryside, she started keeping ducks, then chickens. The ducks insisted on sleeping outdoors rather than in a … Read More

Why Did My Bees Leave the Hive? What is NOT a Swarm!
Why Did My Bees Leave the Hive? What is NOT a Swarm!
May 9, 2019 . · Health & Pests

Cartoons and movies give us an (incorrect) idea of what swarming bees look like. So when the time to ask questions came up in my first beekeeping class, I asked, … Read More